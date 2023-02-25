Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNM opened at $49.27 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.56%.

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

