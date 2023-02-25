Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $152.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $180.50.

Insider Activity at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. Benchmark lifted their price target on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.14.

Middleby Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.