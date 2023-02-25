Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $742.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.90. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $60.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

