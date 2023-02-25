Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at $76,795,800.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,794. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBSH opened at $66.76 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.81 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.12.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

