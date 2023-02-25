Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) by 140.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Azul by 83.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 231.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 74.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $16.89.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

