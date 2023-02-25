Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 11,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 382.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.38). KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.46.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

