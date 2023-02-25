Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $37,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,233.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,233.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,531 shares of company stock valued at $957,059. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.