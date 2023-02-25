Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $37,000 Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 181.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 95,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after buying an additional 21,409 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $221.04 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $242.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,399 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.