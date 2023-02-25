Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Criteo by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 61,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Huber Research cut Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $33.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $52,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $163,683.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,734,242.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,299 shares of company stock valued at $312,653 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

