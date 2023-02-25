Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $38,000 Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,437,000 after acquiring an additional 42,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Stock Down 8.5 %

Fox Factory stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $131.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

