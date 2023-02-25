Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 37.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 13.87 and a quick ratio of 13.87.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.94%.

In related news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

