Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 801.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 643,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after buying an additional 282,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 148,738 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $4,112,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 125,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

