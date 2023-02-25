Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 576.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 9.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Badger Meter by 0.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BMI opened at $117.39 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $123.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average of $107.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.65%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

