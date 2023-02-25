Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in PROG by 268.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PROG by 83.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

PROG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.09.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $612.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.47 million. PROG had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.