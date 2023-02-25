Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in PROG by 268.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PROG by 83.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.
PROG Price Performance
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $612.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.47 million. PROG had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
