Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 4,353.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $454.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HTBI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $30,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Chairman Dana L. Stonestreet sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $391,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 266,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,762.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $30,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,864,699 in the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.