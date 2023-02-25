Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) by 4,301.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 20.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of CBD opened at $3.21 on Friday. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

