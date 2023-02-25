Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 322.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Perficient by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, National Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perficient Price Performance

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.