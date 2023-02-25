Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $2,212,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 227,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 112,759 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE APO opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.