Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $94.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

