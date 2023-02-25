Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,317 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 1,330.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hilltop Trading Down 0.4 %

Hilltop stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

