Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,888 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 674.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Foundation by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Foundation

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini acquired 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Foundation news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Foundation Stock Performance

First Foundation Announces Dividend

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $842.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FFWM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading

