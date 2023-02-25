Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 3,564 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 16,200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

SHO opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

