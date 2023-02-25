Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 368 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 10,763.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 43.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Trading Up 2.5 %

CHX opened at $30.87 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,223 shares of company stock worth $4,540,059 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

