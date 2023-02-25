Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of TIM by 105.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 91,597 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TIM by 24.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TIM by 62.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of TIM by 35.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,736,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 721,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the second quarter valued at $1,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

TIM Price Performance

TIM stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Tim S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

TIM Increases Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. TIM had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1794 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. TIM’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on TIM from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

TIM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Featured Articles

