Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 1,066.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 813.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INDT shares. JMP Securities cut shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

INDT stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $676.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.83. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $78.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

