Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 322.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 74.62%.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

