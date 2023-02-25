Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.9% during the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 106,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSAC opened at $17.00 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

