Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 722 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 2,111.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 265,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the second quarter worth about $8,966,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth about $7,324,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth about $4,921,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Danaos by 36.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DAC opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

