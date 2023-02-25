Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 285.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth about $771,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 814,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.