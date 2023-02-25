Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 132 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.65.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Down 1.8 %

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $386.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $546.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.31 and a beta of 1.59.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

