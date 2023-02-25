Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 68,277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,940 shares in the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPG shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $6.97 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

