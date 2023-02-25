Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 302 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 994,335 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $53.26.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

