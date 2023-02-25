Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 4,122 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.82 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.91%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 70.68%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Stories

