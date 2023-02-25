Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) versus IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Critical Review

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and IAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -25.78% 9.97% 1.89% IAC -22.35% -4.46% -2.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of IAC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 2 8 1 0 1.91 IAC 0 1 11 0 2.92

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rackspace Technology and IAC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus price target of $5.07, suggesting a potential upside of 108.50%. IAC has a consensus price target of $88.13, suggesting a potential upside of 72.56%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than IAC.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rackspace Technology and IAC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $3.12 billion 0.16 -$218.30 million ($3.81) -0.64 IAC $5.24 billion 0.81 -$1.17 billion ($13.50) -3.78

Rackspace Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IAC. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About IAC

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world's most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group's online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine's annual standing of the world's most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC's family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries. The company is headquartered in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and has business operations and satellite offices around the world. In December 2004, Expedia split from IAC as a separate publicly traded company. In December 2011, TripAdvisor spun out from Expedia. In August 2008, IAC split into five separate publicly traded companies. The four spun-off companies were HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval Leisure Group, and Tree.com.

