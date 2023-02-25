Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.48

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $3.51. Reading International shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 2,615 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $75.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 236.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

