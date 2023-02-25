Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.48

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $3.51. Reading International shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 2,615 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $75.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
