Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Red Rock Resources plc (LON:RRR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 11,451,956 shares.

Red Rock Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.38.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.