Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 260.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RRX. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.2 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $154.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $164.15.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

