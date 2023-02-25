Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 774,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,580 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up approximately 1.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $105,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.50 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average of $134.26.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

