Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Olaplex Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Olaplex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olaplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

OLPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Olaplex Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 14,330.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

