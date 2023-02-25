Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron anticipates that the network technology company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $186.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,666.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $39,940,935. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

