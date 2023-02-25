Research Analysts Set Expectations for Boise Cascade’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.51 for the year. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Boise Cascade stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,996,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 257.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 218,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,565,000 after buying an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 96.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after buying an additional 158,973 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.