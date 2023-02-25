Restore (LON:RST) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $365.04

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 365.04 ($4.40) and traded as low as GBX 315 ($3.79). Restore shares last traded at GBX 319 ($3.84), with a volume of 163,391 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RST has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.11) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Restore from GBX 500 ($6.02) to GBX 450 ($5.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Restore alerts:

Restore Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £436.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2,278.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 324.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 365.04.

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.