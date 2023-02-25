Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of REXR stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 136.96%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

