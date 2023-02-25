RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.51

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.13. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 38,622 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

