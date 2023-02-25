RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.51

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.13. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 38,622 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Trading Down 7.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.