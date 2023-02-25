Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.66

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$44.66 and traded as low as C$37.50. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$37.50, with a volume of 4,200 shares changing hands.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.66. The firm has a market cap of C$428.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.69%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

