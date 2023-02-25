Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.57

Shares of Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and traded as high as $7.65. Ricoh shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 235 shares changing hands.

Ricoh Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

