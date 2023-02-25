Rinda Sama Sells 19,929 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Rinda Sama sold 13,425 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $820,938.75.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXNX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

