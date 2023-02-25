Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 1,037.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,140 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,983,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $199,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,795,207 shares in the company, valued at $48,969,499.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 148,800 shares of company stock worth $1,192,688 over the last ninety days. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $7.87 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.02.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

