Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $27.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BMBL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bumble from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.
Bumble stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.93.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
