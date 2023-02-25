Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $27.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BMBL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bumble from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Bumble stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Bumble by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bumble by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

