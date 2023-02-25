Royal Bank of Canada Increases Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target to $40.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.01% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DRVN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.
Shares of DRVN opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
