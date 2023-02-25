Royal Bank of Canada Increases Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target to $40.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DRVN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of DRVN opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Driven Brands Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Driven Brands by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Driven Brands by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,675,000 after buying an additional 488,919 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Driven Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,640,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,848,000 after buying an additional 140,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,371,000 after purchasing an additional 117,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in Driven Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,758,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,190,000 after acquiring an additional 101,909 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.